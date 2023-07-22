Short Interest in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Drops By 16.2%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 449,300 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 536,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 1.3 %

BHE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. 113,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.