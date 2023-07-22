Short Interest in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Grows By 11.0%

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 12.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

