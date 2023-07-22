Short Interest in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expands By 10.7%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 576,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,869. The stock has a market cap of $296.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.77. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 164.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $64.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $136,720.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 9,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $60,723.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $258,122.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $136,720.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,775 shares in the company, valued at $721,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,533 shares of company stock valued at $357,900. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,565 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 1,508,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 628,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,436,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 643,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 207,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

