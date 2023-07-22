Short Interest in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Increases By 7.9%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

NYSE EBR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.06. 546,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Featured Stories

