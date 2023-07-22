Short Interest in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Drops By 11.9%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ CUTR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. 373,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,140. Cutera has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $54.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $323.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 100,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 671,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after buying an additional 75,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth $1,787,000.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

