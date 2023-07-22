Short Interest in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Rises By 11.4%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 9,410,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $143,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,870,258 shares in the company, valued at $56,587,155.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,000 shares of company stock worth $1,125,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTKB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. 536,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,979. Cytek Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -890.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Stories

