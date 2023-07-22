Short Interest in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Drops By 18.5%

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,400 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 600,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 148,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $6,320,783.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,646,489 shares in the company, valued at $155,486,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 148,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $6,320,783.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,646,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,486,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $46,205.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,507.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,022 shares of company stock worth $15,530,138. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $47.71. 92,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,200. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $198.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
