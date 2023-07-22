Short Interest in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Expands By 11.8%

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 966,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DPRO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,680. Draganfly has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 149.47% and a negative net margin of 389.59%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Draganfly will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

