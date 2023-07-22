Short Interest in Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGR) Declines By 17.0%

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Embrace Change Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMCGR remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Embrace Change Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92.

Get Embrace Change Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embrace Change Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embrace Change Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embrace Change Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.