Short Interest in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Increases By 10.5%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Equitable Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE EQH traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. 1,851,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,417. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Equitable by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

