Short Interest in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Increases By 11.2%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,396,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,589,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Erasca by 16.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Erasca by 13.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Erasca by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Erasca by 212.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Erasca by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERAS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Erasca from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Erasca from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of ERAS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.63. 232,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,841. Erasca has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $396.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

