Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Decreases By 12.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 336,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FEMS stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $38.12. 19,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6646 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1,333.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 364,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 339,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after buying an additional 286,610 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $10,105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 46,465.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 232,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 232,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $6,888,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

