Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Decreases By 12.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 336,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FEMS stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $38.12. 19,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $40.85.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6646 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.