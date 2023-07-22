Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Declines By 11.9%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 424,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Forestar Group Price Performance

FOR stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,651. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $301.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 2,293.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 385,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Read More

