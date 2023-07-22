Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Declines By 11.9%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FORGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 424,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Forestar Group Price Performance

FOR stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,651. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FORGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $301.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 2,293.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 385,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

