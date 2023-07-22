Short Interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expands By 6.6%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Generac alerts:

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $145.37. The company had a trading volume of 732,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.90. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $282.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.48.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.