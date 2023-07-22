Short Interest in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Drops By 16.3%

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 753,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 899,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Glatfelter Price Performance
Shares of GLT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.48. 238,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,103. Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $156.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $378.21 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Glatfelter
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glatfelter
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 115.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the first quarter worth $33,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
See Also
