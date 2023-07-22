Short Interest in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Drops By 16.3%

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 753,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 899,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GLT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.48. 238,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,103. Glatfelter has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $156.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $378.21 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 33,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $121,321.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 115.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the first quarter worth $33,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

