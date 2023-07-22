Short Interest in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Increases By 10.8%

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 11,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. 5,890,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,619. Haleon has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haleon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Haleon by 21.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Haleon by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Haleon by 53.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Haleon by 60.3% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

