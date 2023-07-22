Short Interest in Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Declines By 14.1%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Light Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Light stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Light has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Get Light alerts:

Light Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.