Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 million, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.89%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Siebert Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.