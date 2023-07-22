SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $288.91 million and $20.38 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00021636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017218 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,959.43 or 1.00010235 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002230 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843868 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23545472 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $33,852,778.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.