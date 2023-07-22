Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$1.90 at National Bankshares

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
SOT.UN stock opened at C$1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.06. The stock has a market cap of C$155.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.04. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
