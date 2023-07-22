Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$1.90 at National Bankshares

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

SOT.UN stock opened at C$1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.06. The stock has a market cap of C$155.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.04. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend

About Slate Office REIT

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.46%.

(Get Free Report)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.