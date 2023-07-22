Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Lifted by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 11.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $175.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.96. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,172,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,172,661.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $988,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,652 shares of company stock worth $115,819,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

