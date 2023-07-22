Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of PEP opened at $190.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.07 and its 200 day moving average is $182.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
