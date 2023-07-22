Sourceless Price Reaches $0.0290 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $609.19 million and approximately $2,998.70 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00021646 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014108 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,892.89 or 1.00049720 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02604611 USD and is down -8.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,442.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

