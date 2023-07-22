SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XAR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 644,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,885,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 71,322 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000.

Shares of XAR stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.36. 26,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.84. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $123.97.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

