Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) versus SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spruce Power and SPI Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $41.29 million 3.38 -$93.93 million ($0.67) -1.40 SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.24 -$33.42 million ($1.30) -1.06

SPI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPI Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -204.40% -12.88% -5.18% SPI Energy -19.25% -160.66% -15.68%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Spruce Power and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spruce Power and SPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

SPI Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Given SPI Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPI Energy beats Spruce Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About SPI Energy

(Get Free Report)

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

