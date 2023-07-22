Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 44,042 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 2.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,370,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,829. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.52. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.58.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

