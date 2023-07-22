STASIS EURO Price Down 0.3% This Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $137.65 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00003717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

