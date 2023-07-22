Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Cap of $84.00 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $84.00 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,916.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00316844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.52 or 0.00824055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.00544308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00062974 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 224.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00126935 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 439,427,671 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.