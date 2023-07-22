StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.80.

StepStone Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -89.97 and a beta of 1.42. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -258.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,548.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 50,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,548.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,390 in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

