Stifel Nicolaus Increases Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $175.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JNJ has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.40.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $442.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,976,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 931,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,181,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 488,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

