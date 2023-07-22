StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of BIOLASE to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 244.91% and a negative net margin of 60.92%. The company had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

