StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ONVO opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

