StockNews.com Downgrades Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $557.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.99.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $42,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

