StockNews.com Lowers Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) to Hold

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Omega Flex Stock Down 1.2 %

Omega Flex stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.68. 9,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $914.96 million, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.54. Omega Flex has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $128.51.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 19.26%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

About Omega Flex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 535.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

