StockNews.com Lowers Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) to Hold

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Omega Flex Stock Down 1.2 %
Omega Flex stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.68. 9,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $914.96 million, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.54. Omega Flex has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $128.51.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 19.26%.
Institutional Trading of Omega Flex
About Omega Flex
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Flex
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.