StockNews.com Upgrades MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

MV Oil Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MVO opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVO. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in MV Oil Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MV Oil Trust by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

