Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,190,698 shares.

Strategic Minerals Trading Up 22.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.23.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

