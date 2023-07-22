Strike Achieves Market Cap of $46.66 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Strike has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $46.66 million and approximately $60.36 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be bought for approximately $12.22 or 0.00040966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,818,667 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

