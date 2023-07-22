Substratum Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.15 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00021575 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014138 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,856.45 or 1.00015257 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024393 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $120.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

