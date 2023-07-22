Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,177 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $268.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.34 and a 200 day moving average of $235.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

