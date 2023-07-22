Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 5,004 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Shares of ARE opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.81 and a 12-month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

