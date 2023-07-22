Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 554 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 448.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

