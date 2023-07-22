Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $151.07 on Friday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average of $151.35.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

