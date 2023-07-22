Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 509,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $104.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.65. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

