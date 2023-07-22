Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $519,380,000,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after buying an additional 94,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.46.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $97.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

