S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

S&W Seed Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). S&W Seed had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

