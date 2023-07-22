Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SYF opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.