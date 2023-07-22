Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Peel Hunt cut shares of Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SYYYF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.79) to GBX 187 ($2.45) in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of OTC:SYYYF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Synthomer has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

