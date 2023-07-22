Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Raised by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,209,000 after buying an additional 4,226,288 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $97.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $504.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

