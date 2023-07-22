Tangible (TNGBL) Price Reaches $8.76 on Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Tangible has a total market cap of $285.09 million and approximately $37,339.84 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can now be bought for approximately $8.76 or 0.00029281 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tangible has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 8.30262845 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,703.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

