Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tantech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tantech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

